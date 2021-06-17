Advertisement

Two men arrested for Danville shooting that injured teenager

(L-R) Donald Thompson and Kelby Williams, suspects in Danville shooting
(L-R) Donald Thompson and Kelby Williams, suspects in Danville shooting(Danville PD)
By Sarah Irby
Updated: 10 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men have been arrested for a shooting in Danville Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sunrise Store at 937 South Main Street. Minutes later, the Danville Police Department said a 15-year-old boy went to an emergency room with a gunshot wound to his foot.

38-year-old Kelby Williams and 35-year-old Donald Thompson were taken into custody after investigators determined Williams shot at Thompson in the parking lot. The department said the men drove away in their own vehicles, and when Thompson caught up with Williams, he shot into the vehicle, hitting his 15-year-old passenger. Williams drove the injured boy to a hospital.

Police seized three firearms during the investigation. Thompson has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, malicious wounding and shooting from a vehicle. Williams has been charged with shooting from a vehicle.

The department said it believes an argument over a relationship led to the shooting. Williams and the juvenile are from Greensboro, North Carolina, while Thompson is from Danville.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app here.

