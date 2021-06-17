Wytheville to host July 3rd celebration and street festival

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville is preparing to have one of its largest events since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Their 4th of July celebration will be held in the heart of downtown Wytheville Saturday, July 3.

There will be live music, kids’ events, a parade, local food, craft beer and more.

Town leaders say the family-oriented celebration acts as transition “not back to normal, but forward to better”.

“It’s really a support for small business and our local community, is what we’re doing, so we’re trying to bring people together -- just to celebrate, you know. We’re kind of on the, you know, the upswing of this thing, and we’re just, people are ready to get out and we see it and other smaller events that are happening, and we’re hearing it not just from the regional crowd as well as locals, but the people who travel here,” said Todd Wolford, Executive Director of Downtown Wytheville Inc.

The festivities kick off July 3 at 2:00 PM. You can learn and get a peek of the music line-up on their Facebook event page.

