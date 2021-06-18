Carilion to use federal grant money to hire nine new community health workers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Western Virginia Workforce Development Board, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, United Way of Roanoke Valley, and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District, has received a federal grant.

This grant is worth $414,938 and will assist with area COVID-19 efforts. The funding comes from a National Dislocated Worker grant allocated to the Commonwealth of Virginia in July 2020 by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration.

The funding will be used to create nine new community health worker positions, These employees will assist with COVID-19 education and vaccination efforts and will help people, who were unemployed due to the pandemic, get back to work. Carilion officials will manage these positions and are looking for community-focused people, with no past medical experience required.

“We’re really excited to be able to address some of the root causes that really address some of the challenges that we see in our community. So community health workers are able to address vital conditions for well being, like I said, things like housing and transportation and food access,” Aaron Boush, Director of Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach, said.

Folks who get employed with this program will become certified community health workers, to help them get long-term jobs after the grant ends.

You can click here to learn more about this job and apply.

