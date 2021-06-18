Advertisement

Driver arrested after crash along US-29 early Friday morning

A “significant amount of drugs” were found on both the car and the suspect.
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a single-vehicle crash along US-29 N Friday morning.

Lynchburg Police say officers responded near the Candlers Mountain Road exit for a report of a crash with a car that was flipped over. The driver was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Thomas Eric Lowe, 48 of Amherst, is charged with the following:

-Five counts of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug

-Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

-Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

-Driving under the influence

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

The suspect was taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center after being released.

