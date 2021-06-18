Drop in blood supply leads to call for donors

(WDBJ) - The Red Cross is asking for help as the effects of the COVID-19 crisis continue to spill over into a shortage of available blood supply.

Donors of all types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are asked to make an appointment as soon as they can to prevent further impact being felt by patients.

See below for upcoming blood donation opportunities June 18-30

Appomattox

Appomattox

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1709 Church Street

_______________

Bedford

Moneta

6/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bedford Lodge 244 @ Moneta Fire Department, 12737 N. Old Moneta Rd.

_______________

Campbell

Brookneal

6/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brookneal Community @ Lighthouse Community Baptist Church, 110 Hunter Rd

_______________

Carroll

Hillsville

6/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Victory Way Baptist Church, 500 S. Main St.

_______________

Franklin

Penhook

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Mountain Rd

Rocky Mount

6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carilion Franklin Mem Hosp, 180 Floyd Ave.

6/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive

Wirtz

6/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burnt Chimney United Meth Ch, 6625 Booker T. Washington Highway

_______________

Giles

Pearisburg

6/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Giles High School, 1825 Wenonah Ave

_______________

Halifax

South Boston

6/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., South Boston Halifax County YMCA, 650 Hamilton BLVD

_______________

Henry

Bassett

6/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Rd.

Collinsville

6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Collinsville Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road

Ridgeway

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 AL Philpott Hwy

_______________

Montgomery

Blacksburg

6/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/21/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lane Stadium South End, 185 Beamer Way

6/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

6/30/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

Christiansburg

6/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Ridge Church, 1655 Roanoke St,

_______________

Pulaski

Dublin

6/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Newbern Cmnty Christian Ch, 5382 Grace Street

Pulaski

6/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LewisGale Hospital Educational Building, 2400 Lee Highway

_______________

Roanoke City

Roanoke

6/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/19/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Bonsack, 4120 Challenger Ave, North East

6/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/23/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Cross Auditorium, 352 Church Avenue SW

6/24/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Cross Auditorium, 352 Church Avenue SW

6/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

6/30/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W

_______________

Wythe

Max Meadows

6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 1136 Fort Chiswell Road

Wytheville

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Moose Lodge Number 394, 1350 W Main Street

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact 1-800-733-2767 for more information on how to donate.

