Drop in blood supply leads to call for donors
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact 1-800-733-2767 for more information on how to donate.
(WDBJ) - The Red Cross is asking for help as the effects of the COVID-19 crisis continue to spill over into a shortage of available blood supply.
Donors of all types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are asked to make an appointment as soon as they can to prevent further impact being felt by patients.
See below for upcoming blood donation opportunities June 18-30
Appomattox
Appomattox
6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1709 Church Street
_______________
Bedford
Moneta
6/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bedford Lodge 244 @ Moneta Fire Department, 12737 N. Old Moneta Rd.
_______________
Campbell
Brookneal
6/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brookneal Community @ Lighthouse Community Baptist Church, 110 Hunter Rd
_______________
Carroll
Hillsville
6/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Victory Way Baptist Church, 500 S. Main St.
_______________
Franklin
Penhook
6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Mountain Rd
Rocky Mount
6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carilion Franklin Mem Hosp, 180 Floyd Ave.
6/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive
Wirtz
6/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burnt Chimney United Meth Ch, 6625 Booker T. Washington Highway
_______________
Giles
Pearisburg
6/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Giles High School, 1825 Wenonah Ave
_______________
Halifax
South Boston
6/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., South Boston Halifax County YMCA, 650 Hamilton BLVD
_______________
Henry
Bassett
6/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Rd.
Collinsville
6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Collinsville Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road
Ridgeway
6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 AL Philpott Hwy
_______________
Montgomery
Blacksburg
6/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/21/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lane Stadium South End, 185 Beamer Way
6/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
6/30/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street
Christiansburg
6/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Ridge Church, 1655 Roanoke St,
_______________
Pulaski
Dublin
6/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Newbern Cmnty Christian Ch, 5382 Grace Street
Pulaski
6/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LewisGale Hospital Educational Building, 2400 Lee Highway
_______________
Roanoke City
Roanoke
6/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/19/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Bonsack, 4120 Challenger Ave, North East
6/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/23/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Cross Auditorium, 352 Church Avenue SW
6/24/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Cross Auditorium, 352 Church Avenue SW
6/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
6/30/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Roanoke Blood Donation Center, 352 Church Ave S W
_______________
Wythe
Max Meadows
6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 1136 Fort Chiswell Road
Wytheville
6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Moose Lodge Number 394, 1350 W Main Street
