Advertisement

Fans pack the stands for the 16th annual Guns and Hoses baseball game

By Lindsay Cayne
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 16th annual Roanoke Valley Guns and Hoses softball tournament is Friday night, June 18th, at the Haley Toyota Salem Red Sox Ballpark.

This year, all proceeds go back to the Ronald McDonald house of Southwest Virginia. Gates opened at 6 p.m. and the game started at 7 p.m. A $5 cash donation is requested at the door.

Firefighters and police playing in this game said they’re excited to step away from their jobs for a bit to enjoy some friendly competition.

“I’m feeling pretty confident, I feel like we have a good group of guys, a lot of them play year round, and we had some good batting practice here recently,” Troy Mann, a Roanoke City Firefighter, said.

“Very exited to get back on the field with the guys, good competition, good chance for all of us to go out and support each other,” Robert Newman, a Roanoke City Police Officer, said.

Firefighters and police officers often overlap at work, but Friday night, they’re together for another reason--to share the field and have some fun while raising money for the Ronald McDonald House.

“Not all the times we’re together are great scenes, but out here it’s a great scene, all our families and friends out supporting us,” Newman said

“We see them out in the field for a lot of different calls we run, and so just to lay back and play a fun, competitive game of softball, it’s very fun just because we’re not on the job, get to relax and have fun, and we don’t get to do that too much with each other,” Mann said.

Tony Rickman is coaching and coordinating this game.

“We started it to raise money for local charities and we’ve grown each year, getting bigger and better,” Rickman said.

Last year, the game went on during the pandemic with capacity restrictions of only 1,000 fans, but this year, those restrictions have been lifted.

“We want to pack the park, we want everyone to come out and support the game, the event, and show support for the Ronald McDonald House,” Rickman said.

Organizers and players hope the game will raise around $5000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
Three dead after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke Co. Police anticipate increase in calls following marijuana legalization
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

Celebrating Juneteenth Lexington 2021
Celebrating Juneteenth Lexington 2021
Juneteenth As A Holiday NAACP Roanoke June 2021
Juneteenth As A Holiday NAACP Roanoke June 2021
One person taken to hospital after ATV crash in Alleghany Co.
June 18 Miss America Mayor Visit 2021
June 18 Miss America Mayor Visit 2021
2021 Version Of Guns And Hoses
2021 Version Of Guns And Hoses