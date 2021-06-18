Advertisement

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair woes

The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tessica Brown is known on the internet for using Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray. Now, she has her own hair care line, inspired by the hair challenges she’s faced this year.

Brown posted a video on Instagram announcing her new “Forever Hair” products. In the video, she says she’s been working with professionals to develop a hair growth oil.

After struggling with hair and scalp damage after getting the Gorilla Glue removed, she started using the oil and says she is seeing growth in just a few months.

In addition to the oil, you know she had to add some products to keep your hair in place. Appropriately named, she has a Forever Hold hairspray and strongly advises against using Gorilla Glue.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” Brown said in a TikTok video she posted in February after using the glue on her hair. “Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move. Stiff where? Ma hair.”

If hair products aren’t your thing, Brown included a clothing line with the tagline, “bonded for life,” which quickly sold out.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
Three dead after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke Co. Police anticipate increase in calls following marijuana legalization
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

Courtesy Flat Pickin' Fridays
Flat Pickin’ Fridays Country Concert Series back for 2021
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas
From the Gulf Coast to the West Coasts, millions of Americans are grappling with extreme...
Extreme weather seen across the US
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: Celebrate independence from virus on Fourth of July
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days