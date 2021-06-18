Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo adds snack bar for visitors

By Lindsay Cayne
Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Guests at Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke can now enjoy something new.

The zoo has just opened a snack bar called Bali’s Bistro. It’s named after the zoo’s Snow Leopard. This is the first time the zoo has had a snack bar in several years. It is in the center of the zoo at the Conservation Station and offers meals, drinks, and snacks like popcorn. Later this summer, snow cones will be available!

“I think it will make it a lot easier on parents, because that way if your kids say, let’s go to the zoo, you don’t have to stop and pack everything and get the water bottles; you can just come up,” Jessie Coffman, Development Director of Mill Mountain Zoo, said.

The snack bar will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

