Miss America meets the mayor

By Rachel Schneider
Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia 2021 competition is underway and Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020 (previously Miss Virginia 2019), met with Mayor Sherman P. Lea at his office while in Roanoke for the competition.

The two talked about the historical significance of once again holding the competition in the Star City, and Schrier also signed a photo for Mayor Lea before sharing a hug.

“To come back and really be a part of the traditions that always were part of Miss Virginia is really fun for me because I finally feel like I get that experience that so many women prior to me did get,” said Schrier.

The finals for Miss Virginia will be held at the Berglund Center on Saturday at 8 p.m.

