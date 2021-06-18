Sedalia Center hosts Juneteenth event to honor holiday, historical roots

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County arts organization will host their own Juneteenth event Saturday.

The Sedalia Center will host an event called Reconnecting Sedalia.

The event includes an exhibition of regional African-American art.

There will also be a number of music and theater performances will also take place throughout the day.

“We’re having wonderful music. Gospel choirs in the morning and individual singers and young people reading their poetry, their prose and singing,” said Doris McCabe, board of directors chair.

The day will also be used to commemorate the center’s history as a former Bedford County school for Black students.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.