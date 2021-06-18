Summer Solstice Fest helps kick off the first day of summer

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer solstice is June 20, marking the beginning of summer but Blacksburg is celebrating a little early.

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is kicking off the summer by hosting their annual Summer Solstice Fest.

“The community needs it. It’s a positive, upbeat feel a reason for everybody to get together and kind of celebrate in a positive and safe way,” said Joshua Roseberry owner of Clay Corner Inn and the president of the Downtown Blacksburg Inc. board.

The Summer Solstice Fest goes on for an entire week filled with art activities, concerts, a 5K sundown race and even a solstice cocktail crawl.

“Just the community as a whole always wants to have fun events that are safe and fun for the community but that also encourage-- you know--businesses and promote our businesses here locally, which is really important, especially coming out of coming out of the pandemic,” said Roseberry.

Last year the event was held for one day online. Roseberry says it wasn’t easy but they’re happy to be back to normal.

“We’re all working, working really hard to keep, keep these festivals coming to make sure that people are aware of them that we have good turnouts,” said Roseberry.

The summer solstice fest is DBI’s second largest event after Steppin’ Out which will happen August 2021. You can learn more about the event by visiting DBI’s website.

