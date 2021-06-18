Advertisement

Summer Solstice Fest helps kick off the first day of summer

By Janay Reece
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer solstice is June 20, marking the beginning of summer but Blacksburg is celebrating a little early.

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is kicking off the summer by hosting their annual Summer Solstice Fest.

“The community needs it. It’s a positive, upbeat feel a reason for everybody to get together and kind of celebrate in a positive and safe way,” said Joshua Roseberry owner of Clay Corner Inn and the president of the Downtown Blacksburg Inc. board.

The Summer Solstice Fest goes on for an entire week filled with art activities, concerts, a 5K sundown race and even a solstice cocktail crawl.

“Just the community as a whole always wants to have fun events that are safe and fun for the community but that also encourage-- you know--businesses and promote our businesses here locally, which is really important, especially coming out of coming out of the pandemic,” said Roseberry.

Last year the event was held for one day online. Roseberry says it wasn’t easy but they’re happy to be back to normal.

“We’re all working, working really hard to keep, keep these festivals coming to make sure that people are aware of them that we have good turnouts,” said Roseberry.

The summer solstice fest is DBI’s second largest event after Steppin’ Out which will happen August 2021. You can learn more about the event by visiting DBI’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
Three dead after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke Co. Police anticipate increase in calls following marijuana legalization
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

Celebrating Juneteenth Lexington 2021
Celebrating Juneteenth Lexington 2021
Juneteenth As A Holiday NAACP Roanoke June 2021
Juneteenth As A Holiday NAACP Roanoke June 2021
One person taken to hospital after ATV crash in Alleghany Co.
June 18 Miss America Mayor Visit 2021
June 18 Miss America Mayor Visit 2021
2021 Version Of Guns And Hoses
2021 Version Of Guns And Hoses