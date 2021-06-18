Advertisement

‘There’s no place like home’: Blacksburg man collects 1,000+ ‘Wizard of Oz’ items

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a man in Blacksburg who may have one of the largest ‘Wizard of Oz’ collections in Southwest Virginia.

Andy Farley started collecting when he was about three years old and saw the 50th anniversary of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for the first time.

Since then, anytime he saw anything ‘Oz’, he kept it and the collection grew.

Now there are more than one thousand pieces!

The collection even includes an exact replica of Dorthy’s ruby red slippers.

Farley says the one thing the land of ‘Oz’ has taught him is, there is no place like home.

“But it’s just that that sense that feeling of home in your heart that you can go anywhere but it’s always at the end of the day, or at the end of your journey it’s just nice to come back home and to be surrounded by the people and the things that you love,” said Andy Farley.

Most of his collection is packed up.

Farley hopes to lend his collection to a museum, so other kids can go on an adventure down their own yellow brick road. If you’re interested in displaying his collection at your museum you can email Farley at andyoz39@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
Three dead after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke Co. Police anticipate increase in calls following marijuana legalization
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

Celebrating Juneteenth Lexington 2021
Celebrating Juneteenth Lexington 2021
Juneteenth As A Holiday NAACP Roanoke June 2021
Juneteenth As A Holiday NAACP Roanoke June 2021
One person taken to hospital after ATV crash in Alleghany Co.
June 18 Miss America Mayor Visit 2021
June 18 Miss America Mayor Visit 2021
2021 Version Of Guns And Hoses
2021 Version Of Guns And Hoses