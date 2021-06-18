Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Chilly weather this morning

Turning hot this afternoon

Watching the tropics Father’s Day weekend

FRIDAY

By the end of the week, winds shift from the south, bringing back the increased humidity and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche is expected to develop into our third named storm, Claudette, and will approach the Gulf Coast states bringing rain and gusty breezes by the weekend before moving inland over the weekend.

Temperatures soar to near 90 this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Models have been trending drier for the start of the weekend with generally sunny skies Saturday, albeit hazy and humid. Any showers Saturday would be isolated, with high temperatures nearing 90° in spots. No need to cancel any plans, just check that WDBJ7 Weather App radar occasionally.

Stray storms are possible Saturday which become more numerous late in the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

There are still some questions regarding Sunday. A cold front nears the area which may help focus a few more showers and storms for Father’s Day. The big question is, how much tropical moisture will be feeding northward into the area from Claudette remnants? The forecast is very dependent on the exact track.

SLOWER TROPICAL TIMING: Sunday will be sunny, mainly dry and hot.

FASTER TROPICAL TIMING: Sunday would turn wetter and much cooler.

MONDAY - TUESDAY

Tropical rain is expected to become more likely and widespread early in the week as a cold front enters from the west, focusing Claudette remnants over our area. Measurable rainfall totals are expected for everyone Monday and Tuesday, but it doesn’t appear the system will generate flood or severe weather concerns at this time.

There are still model discrepancies in timing and specific amounts, so we’ll have more info to share as new data flows in this weekend.

The exact track of the remnants of possible Claudette will tell if we get widespread rain or just showers. (WDBJ Weather)

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/