VA Police Chief: you can still legally wear mask July 1

(KOSA)
By Pete DeLuca
Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - People who still wish to wear a mask after Governor Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 executive order expires do not need to worry about violating Virginia’s face covering law.

That’s according to Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall.

He says people 16 and up have to be intentionally trying to hide their identity to violate state law.

If you’re wearing a mask because you’re unvaccinated or want to be extra careful, you will legally still be able to do so.

“The people that are suggesting, you know, we’re going to randomly run through Kroger and Walmart scooping up people that are wearing masks just doesn’t make sense. We didn’t do that before the pandemic, we’re not going to do that after the pandemic,” said Hall.

The executive order, which overrides Virginia’s law banning face coverings and calls for other COVID precautions, will expire at the end of June.

