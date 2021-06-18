Virginia’s COVID positive rate continues to decline

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,506 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, June 18, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 114 from the 678,392 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 166 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,782,457 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 8,751,641 doses reported Thursday. 57.5% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 48.8% fully-vaccinated. 69.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 59.9% are fully vaccinated.

7,598,706 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 1.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 1.6% reported Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Friday, there were 11,342 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,336 Thursday.

268 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 307 reported Thursday. 56,991 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

