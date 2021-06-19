Advertisement

3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people died early Saturday morning when a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV collided early Saturday morning in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road. It involved a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV, Georgetown Fire EMS said.(Live 5)

Georgetown Fire EMS said the crash involving a head-on collision between an SUV and a transit bus with 35 people, including the driver. The Williamsburg County Government confirmed one of their transit buses was involved.

One person on the bus has died along with two people in the SUV, according to Tony Hucks, the Assistant Chief with Georgetown EMS. He says all three of them died on scene.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as:

  • Kellen Graves, 42, of Kingstree
  • Kyle Wilson, 42, of Andrews
  • Cedric Riddick, 33, of Kingstree

At least three helicopters were called to the scene, and only one person was flown to the hospital for injuries, according to Huck.

All ground transports were taken on two ambu-buses. It’s not yet clear how many people were on them.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the roadway was opened to traffic as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.(Live 5)

Highway Patrol reports there is still an active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Victims named, two still missing after tubing down Dan River
Three dead after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke Co. Police anticipate increase in calls following marijuana legalization

Latest News

SCLC Juneteenth 2021
SCLC Juneteenth 2021
Ceremony For Naturalization Roanoke 2021
Ceremony For Naturalization Roanoke 2021
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea spoke at the SCLC's 17th annual Juneteenth event.
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference Roanoke Chapter is celebrating Juneteenth
Three taken to hospital after Snow Creek Road crash Friday