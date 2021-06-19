Advertisement

City of Roanoke hosts event to celebrate newly naturalized citizens

By Lindsay Cayne
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke celebrated naturalized citizens Saturday afternoon.

Roanoke teamed up with Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Blue Ridge Literacy, and Local Colors, the Roanoke Arts Commission, Old Navy, and Welcoming America to host a celebration for 25 newly naturalized citizens an their families. The event took place outside of the Main Library on Jefferson Street.

Organizers said this celebration comes after COVID-19 prevented formal recognition ceremonies for new citizens. Welcoming America gave the city a mini-grant to help put on Saturday’s ceremony.

“Becoming an American citizen is a very important life goal for many of our learners. It somehow resembles the end of one part of their long immigration journey but also opens the door to a whole new chapter of their lives. They become part of their community that they have been living in and contributing in, they can vote,” Ahoo Salem, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Literacy, said.

The ceremony also celebrated World Refuguee Day, which takes place Sunday, June 20th, by giving refugee families a chance to help finish painting a mural.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Victims named, two still missing after tubing down Dan River
Three dead after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke Co. Police anticipate increase in calls following marijuana legalization

Latest News

SCLC Juneteenth 2021
SCLC Juneteenth 2021
Ceremony For Naturalization Roanoke 2021
Ceremony For Naturalization Roanoke 2021
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea spoke at the SCLC's 17th annual Juneteenth event.
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference Roanoke Chapter is celebrating Juneteenth
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Three taken to hospital after Snow Creek Road crash Friday