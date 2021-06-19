Hot and humid for the weekend with isolated storms

Hot and humid through the weekend

Isolated storm coverage expected in the afternoon

Little to no impact from Tropical Storm Claudette

TROPICAL STORM CLAUDETTE

Tropical Storm Claudette formed this morning and is expected to bring impacts to the Gulf states along with North and South Carolina. At the most it will bring more clouds on Sunday and an increase in humidity.

Tropical Storm Claudette formed this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Mild and humid this morning with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be the story today. Winds from the West will be breezy at times and this will help our temperatures climb into the mid to lower 90s for locations along and East of the Blue Ridge. Some isolated storm activity is possible from a stationary front to our North. As of now models are showing this activity will be along and North of I-64. No need to cancel any plans, just check that WDBJ7 Weather App radar occasionally.

Hot and humid for today. (WDBJ Weather)

SPC Outlook for Saturday (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

There are still some questions regarding Sunday due to Tropical Storm Claudette. A stationary front to our North will keep a few storms in the forecast for Father’s Day. With the remnants of Claudette passing to our South it looks like it will help bump our humidity up a bit and bring more cloud coverage. The forecast is very dependent on the exact track. High climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few locations reaching 90°.

MONDAY - TUESDAY

A cold front will approach on Monday bringing our best chance of storms late in the day into Tuesday morning. This front will also help push the remnants of Claudette up the East Coast and into the Atlantic. Measurable rainfall totals are expected for most by Tuesday as the front moves through our area.

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/