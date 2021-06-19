One person taken to hospital after ATV crash in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to the hospital with head injuries after an ATV crash on Route 657 (a quarter-mile south of Route 18) Friday night in Alleghany County.

According to State Police, the 21-year-old victim was not wearing a helmet and was joined by one other rider who was not injured.

