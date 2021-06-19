Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after ATV crash in Alleghany Co.

According to State Police, the 21-year-old victim was not wearing a helmet and was joined by one other rider who was not injured.
(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to the hospital with head injuries after an ATV crash on Route 657 (a quarter-mile south of Route 18) Friday night in Alleghany County.

According to State Police, the 21-year-old victim was not wearing a helmet and was joined by one other rider who was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Name released of suspect shot by police after Virginia chase
Three dead after tubing accident southwest of Danville
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke Co. Police anticipate increase in calls following marijuana legalization
The heat builds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropical rain looks possible early next week

Latest News

A driver crashed into Addison Middle School in Roanoke June 17, 2021
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified
Driver Crashes into Roanoke School
Driver Crashes into Roanoke School
Galax man killed in Grayson Co. crash
Name released of man killed in Amherst County crash