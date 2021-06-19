Three taken to hospital after Snow Creek Road crash Friday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to State Police, a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west on Snow Creek Road before crossing the centerline and hitting a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle going east. The crash caused the Toyota to leave the road and hit a tree.

Both the 29-year-old man and 29-year-old woman on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The victims on the motorcycle are from Bassett and were both wearing helmets.

The Toyota’s driver, a 52-year-old woman who is a Martinsville resident, was taken by ground to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The woman was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges are filed currently.

EARLIER STORY: Three people were injured Friday following a crash in the 1200 block of Snow Creek Road.

According to the Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Department, crews were working a prior crash in the 4000 block of Snow Creek Road with no injuries or vehicles that left the roadway when they were alerted by dispatch to a second crash.

The Chief of Company 6 referred to the crash as “probably the most chaotic scene some have ever worked.”

A pair of medical helicopters responded to the crash.

