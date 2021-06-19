Virginia adds fewer than 100 new COVID cases, positivity rate remains constant

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,595 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, June 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 89 from the 678,506 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 114 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,782,457 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 8,751,641 doses reported Thursday. 57.5% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 48.8% fully-vaccinated. 69.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 59.9% are fully vaccinated. Vaccine numbers for Saturday have not been posted.

7,607,236 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 1.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there were 11,343 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,342 Friday.

268 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 307 reported Thursday. 56,991 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. New hospitalization statistics for Saturday have not been posted.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

