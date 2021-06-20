Advertisement

15 months later, Radio City reopens with Dave Chappelle

That marks the longest spell the Art Deco venue has been shut down since it opened in 1932.
Radio City Music Hall's marquee advertises Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the...
Radio City Music Hall's marquee advertises Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Fifteen months after shuttering for the pandemic, New York’s Radio City Music Hall reopened its doors Saturday for the Tribeca Festival premiere of a new Dave Chappelle documentary.

The audience for the debut of “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” was fully-vaccinated and at full-capacity. It was the first time the hallowed midtown hall was packed since it closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The premiere Saturday, which was the closing night for the 20th Tribeca Festival, was seen as a symbolic reawakening of the arts in New York.

