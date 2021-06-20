2 shot in Downtown Roanoke early Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were shot in Downtown Roanoke near Campbell Ave. at around 1:30 Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police.

Officers on scene said “several” shots were fired, but could not provide a more detailed estimate.

Authorities have been unable to provide the victims’ conditions.

There’s no word yet on any suspects. No arrests have been made.

Around the same time of this shooting, a large crowd was downtown at a silent disco event in Market Square called “Shhhh Issa Silent Party.”

