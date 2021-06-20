Downtown Roanoke business owners react to overnight shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As people were enjoying a night out in downtown Roanoke, a shooting broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in a parking lot in the 100 block Campbell Avenue near Market Street.

Two men are in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gun shot wounds. One was taken with serious injuries, and the other got to Carilion by a personal car and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Folks waited in a long line for Father’s Day Brunch at Scrambled Sunday morning, while just a few feet away, police were staged at the crime scene on Campbell Avenue.

“It’s unfortunate,” Garry Fleming, Co-Owner of Scrambled Restaurant, said.

This shooting is one of several that has taken place downtown in recent years.

“Businesses now with all that we have to go through with COVID, trying to make it, and something like this happens, it’s just one more thing, we don’t want people to be afraid to come downtown,” Fleming said.

Ernie’s on the Market is another popular brunch spot just steps away from where the shooting took place.

“I think we need more of a police presence downtown. . . We actually been thinking about opening up at night but this is one reason we won’t just cause I don’t want my waitresses out here at three in the morning,” Scotty Smith, Owner of Ernie’s on the Market, said.

And the store manager of Benny Marconi’s, a late night pizza place, said a shooting so close to his business terrifies and hurts him.

“Anything like that is going to affect our business, which is going to make my brain unhappy because I want to be making money as a business, but it makes my heart unhappy because I want all of my people who work here and every single person who walks through those doors to feel safe,” Kyle Mariner, Store Manager of Benny Marconi’s, said.

Folks who showed up for a fun Father’s Day brunch said crime tape and police cars were not a welcome sight.

“This is supposed to be Father’s Day because we’re both fathers and you come out here and find this and it definitely puts a damper on your whole day,” Roanoke resident Joe Hollingsworth said.

He has lived in Roanoke most of his life and wants this violence to end.

“This is the biggest shock since I’ve lived in this community, I can’t believe it, you see it on the news all the time and never think it’s going to happen here and it’s devastating, devastating,” he said.

Police responded to the scene after hearing many gunshots. At the same time of this incident, a silent disco fundraiser was happening outside in the Market Square. Organizers of that disco say the shooting did not involve any of its participants.

This investigating is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.