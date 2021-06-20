Advertisement

Expedition to explore plateau, shipwrecks off Atlantic coast

The underwater plateau sits about 440 miles off Virginia.
An expedition is underway that will explore unmapped areas off the U.S. Atlantic Coast.

The Charlotte Observer reports that scientists are particularly interested in an underwater plateau that sits about 440 miles off Virginia. But they’re also prepared to find undiscovered shipwrecks between North Carolina and Rhode Island.

The expedition is being conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is set to finish up June 27.

The deep sea anomaly off Virginia’s coast is known as the Caryn Seamount. It rises about 6,500 feet over an otherwise flat section of ocean floor.

The team also intends to collect images and data on shipwrecks using new equipment that is being tested.

