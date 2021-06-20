Hot and humid with a few scattered showers possible

Hot and humid with highs in the 80s

A few showers possible from Claudette

Strong front arrives late Monday into Tuesday

TROPICAL DEPRESSION CLAUDETTE

Tropical Depression Claudette formed this morning and has brought impacts to the Gulf states and is expected to move NE through North and South Carolina. At the most it will bring more clouds on Sunday, an increase in humidity, and few showers possible in Southside.

The tropical system will likely keep to the south of Virginia. (WDBJ Weather)

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/

SUNDAY

Mild and humid this morning with some high clouds from Claudette. We are in between two systems. A stationary front to our north will allow for a few showers or storms in the forecast, but this will mainly pertain to counties North of I-64. If some storms form there will be a chance for them to become strong. Some to the south may see a passing showers from Tropical Depression Claudette. Highs climb into the 80s.

SPC outlook for Sunday (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY - TUESDAY

We start with a lot of sun on Monday along with our mild and humid conditions. A cold front will move closer on Monday allowing for some isolated showers and storms to pop up in the afternoon. Highs will climb well into the 90s for some. the front will move into the region overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. This will likely bring a line of showers and storms in the morning and exiting around midday. Rain will exit and clouds will decrease Tuesday afternoon. Measurable rainfall totals looker modest with most seeing less than a quarter inch of rain.

A front arrives early on Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

High pressure builds into the region bringing lower humidity and some cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday look to be the coolest with many locations in the 70s and a few 80s possible. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week with high back into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.