Advertisement

Operator of two WVa malls files for bankruptcy protection

The company operates the Morgantown Mall and the Grand Central Mall in Vienna
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio company that operates two West Virginia malls has filed for federal bankruptcy protection. Washington Prime Group of Columbus, Ohio, is citing a drop in foot traffic at its properties during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company filed a petition for Chapter 11 protection earlier this month in federal bankruptcy court in Texas. The Dominion Post reports the company operates the Morgantown Mall and the Grand Central Mall in Vienna. Executive Vice President Mark Yale says the pandemic proved insurmountable. The company says business at its properties will continue uninterrupted.

Most Read

Crime scene along Campbell Ave.
2 shot in Downtown Roanoke early Sunday morning
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Three taken to hospital after Snow Creek Road crash Friday
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning of an NCAA Women's College World...
Women’s college sports get boost in TV ratings, visibility
Expedition to explore plateau, shipwrecks off Atlantic coast
TSA: Virginia woman caught with gun at Richmond airport
UVA defeats No. 3 Tennessee 6-0 at College World Series