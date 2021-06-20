Roanoke Mayor says city is adjusting budget to recruit and retain more police officers after recent shootings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mayor of Roanoke is speaking out against the violence saying the early Sunday morning downtown Roanoke shooting is especially concerning.

Hours before the gunfire, Mayor Sherman Lea talked about a need to stop these cases of bloodshed at a Juneteenth event on Saturday.

The Mayor addressed the Roanoke City police officer shortage and said the city council is adjusting its budget to help recruit and retain more police officers. He said this shooting is very upsetting because it happened in such a public, busy place.

“My role as Mayor, I want this city to be a safe city, a city where people can go out, have a good time in the evening and after hours and then feel like they are safe, and I’m not sure that’s the case right now, so we’re looking at that and we’re continuing to work with law enforcement,” Mayor Lea said.

He also said he believes the Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence is helping to make the city safer but it’s not going to solve the violence overnight.

