TSA: Virginia woman caught with gun at Richmond airport

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says that it prevented a Virginia woman from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight departing from Richmond International Airport.

The TSA said in a press release Sunday that the incident occurred Friday and involved a woman from Midlothian in Chesterfield County. The agency said the gun was among her carry-on items and was detected by an X-ray machine.

Police confiscated the handgun and cited the woman. The agency did not identify her. The TSA says she faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty” that can stretch into thousands of dollars.

The TSA says it detected more than 3,200 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year.

