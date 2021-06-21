Carilion puts up blue ribbon display to represent the close to 3,340 COVID-19 survivors from their hospitals

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic has put up a new blue ribbon display to honor COVID-19 survivors.

After a year of the pandemic, Carilion is celebrating the light at the end of the tunnel. They are recognizing the 3,339 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and have gone home healthy.

The hospital unveiled a display case in the lobby of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital that holds 3,339 blue ribbons. Each ribbon visually represents a COVID-19 hospitalized patient survivor and the dedication and commitment of clinical teams.

“It’s been a tough and challenging year for all of us, in healthcare, in our community, and it’s important to look at what we have overcome,” Annie Phillips, a Hospital Unit Director, said.

COVID-19 patients leaving the hospital from here on out will get to add their own blue ribbon to the display.

