Close to 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccinations

VDH car
VDH car(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The National Vaccine Month of Action is bringing forth an extension to pharmacy partner hours that is meant to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Led by the White House, the National Vaccine Month of Action is a collaborative effort with businesses, national organizations and community-based partners.

The move will provide around 2,235 added hours of availability for vaccinations.

The participants include Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and independent pharmacies.

According to the Virginia Department of Health,

Visit Vaccines.gov for included pharmacies.

