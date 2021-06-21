Close to 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccinations

(WDBJ) - The National Vaccine Month of Action is bringing forth an extension to pharmacy partner hours that is meant to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Led by the White House, the National Vaccine Month of Action is a collaborative effort with businesses, national organizations and community-based partners.

The move will provide around 2,235 added hours of availability for vaccinations.

The participants include Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and independent pharmacies.

Visit Vaccines.gov for included pharmacies.

