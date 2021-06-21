COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,765 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 116 from the 678,649 reported Sunday, a bigger increase than the 54 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,833,655 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from the 8,810,782 doses reported Saturday. 57.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 49.2% fully vaccinated. 69.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 60.2% are fully vaccinated. Monday’s numbers have not yet been posted by the state.

7,619,929 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 1.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from 1.4% reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there have been 11,360 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,351 Sunday.

285 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 283 reported Sunday. 57,036 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

