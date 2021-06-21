Advertisement

Cause not determined for Franklin County house fire

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are fighting an early morning house fire Monday, about four miles from Boones Mill.

The house is in the 300 block of Rolling Hill Drive.

Law enforcement said the home was full engulfed for about 30 minutes before crews knocked down the flames. Now they are monitoring for hot spots.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

House fire on Rolling Hill Drive in Franklin County
House fire on Rolling Hill Drive in Franklin County(WDBJ7)

