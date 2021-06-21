A full strawberry moon plus much more this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - The days get shorter from here. An active week in the sky which will be highlighted by the Full Strawberry Moon.

Losing Daylight

With the summer solstice on Sunday June 20th, the days start shortening this week. Over the next week, we will lose 1 minute of daylight. By Sunday June 27th, sunrise will move from 5:51 am to 5:53 am and sunset will still become the latest of the year moving from 8:42 pm to 8:43 pm. This will bring us up down to 14 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 10 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station becomes viewable again this week as it will pass during the nighttime.

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Saturday June 26th, 5:11 am 6 min 80° above SW above NE Sunday June 27th, 4:26 am 5 min 43° above SSW above ENE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon June 24th, 2:39 pm Third Quarter Moon July 1st, 5:10 pm New Moon July 9th, 9:16 pm First Quarter Moon July 17th, 6:10 am

June’s Full Moon

June’s full moon is known as the Full Strawberry Moon, the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of summer. The name of the moon comes from the ripening of strawberries that are ready to be gathered. June’s full moon is also known as the Blooming Moon for flowering season, or the Green Corn Moon which means it’s time to tend to young crops.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday June 21st, Jupiter will pause its eastward motion in front of the distant stars of western Aquarius and then begin moving in the opposite direction until mid-October. This happens because parallax begins, when the Earth will begin to pass Jupiter on the “inside track.” Jupiter will begin to rise before midnight and will start appearing closer to Saturn in the sky.

On Monday, Jupiter begins to move west in the sky instead of east (Stellarium)

On Wednesday June 23rd in the west north-western sky after dusk, Mars will appear in the large open star cluster known as the Beehive or Messier 44. This will create a nice viewing of Mars in the cluster of stars in a telescope and binoculars as well. A telescope is preferred in this event for viewing. Mars will continue to be visible with the cluster of stars in a telescope for the next few following days.

Starting Wednesday, Mars will be within a large group of stars. (Stellarium)

On Thursday June 24th, the Full Strawberry Moon will occur at 2:39 pm. You will be able to view the basically full strawberry moon on Thursday night if weather cooperates.

The moon will be full Thursday night and is known this month as the Strawberry Moon (Stellarium)

On Saturday June 26th, Jupiter’s moon Io will begin the last Jupiter shadow transit event of the month. At 1:04 am, Io’s smaller and faster moving shadow will join Castillo’s larger shadow already in transit. At 2:25 am, Io’s shadow will pass Castillo’s shadow and be visible until 3:22 am. Castillo’s shadow will complete its crossing at 4:21 am. This event can be viewed in an amateur telescope.

The black dot is the moon Castillo while the centered moon is Io. (Stellarium)

Also on Saturday June 26th, Neptune will stop its eastward motion in front of the stars in the eastern Aquarius and begin to move in the opposite direction until early December. This is also because of a parallax beginning as Earth will begin to pass Neptune on the “inside track.” Neptune will be visible in the wee hours of the morning in the southeastern sky overnight Saturday.

Neptune begins to move west in the sky Saturday night (Stellarium)

On Sunday June 27th between midnight and dawn Sunday morning, look for the yellowish dot of Saturn a palm width above the waning gibbous moon. The moon and Saturn will rise in the southeastern sky after 11:30 pm Saturday night with Saturn to the upper left of the moon. As the night progresses, Saturn will be directly above the moon and will fit in the field of view of binoculars.

Early Sunday morning, Saturn will be directly above the moon in the sky (Stellarium)

