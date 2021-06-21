Hot & humid with a few stray storms

Staying hot and humid again today

Strong front arrives late Monday into Tuesday

Cooler, less humid weather midweek

CLAUDETTE

The remnants of Claudette will pass to our south and east. A few showers have brushed southern counties, but most rain has remained out of our area.

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/

MONDAY - TUESDAY

We start with a lot of sun on Monday along with our mild and humid conditions. A cold front will move closer on Monday allowing for some isolated showers and storms to pop up during the afternoon. A few of those storms could be on the strong side. Highs will climb well into the 90s for some. The front will move into the region overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. This will likely bring a line of showers and storms in the morning and exiting around midday. Rain will exit and clouds will decrease Tuesday afternoon. Measurable rainfall totals looker modest with most seeing less than a quarter inch of rain.

Our area is under a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon. Meaning isolated strong storms are possible. (WDBJ)

A front arrives early on Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

High pressure builds into the region bringing lower humidity and some cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday look to be the coolest with many locations in the 70s and a few 80s possible. Temperatures will slowly climb through the end of the week with high back into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.