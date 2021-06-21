Advertisement

At least one person trapped in vehicle down embankment of James River

A vehicle has fallen down an embankment on the James River in the area of River Road and Thomas Road.
police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle has fallen down an embankment on the James River in the area of River Road and Thomas Road.

According to Amherst County emergency personnel, there is at least one person facing entrapment.

The call reporting the crash was at 6:46 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene along Campbell Ave.
2 shot in Downtown Roanoke early Sunday morning
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Three taken to hospital after Snow Creek Road crash Friday
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

Father's Day gifts
2021 Father's Day Shoutout Photos
Mayor Speaks Out Against Recent Roanoke Violence
Mayor Speaks Out Against Recent Roanoke Violence
June 20 Overnight Roanoke Shooting Leaves Two Injured
June 20 Overnight Roanoke Shooting Leaves Two Injured
This was the scene at the Campbell Avenue parking lot in downtown Roanoke early Sunday morning...
Roanoke Mayor says city is adjusting budget to recruit and retain more police officers after recent shootings