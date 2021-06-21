At least one person trapped in vehicle down embankment of James River
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle has fallen down an embankment on the James River in the area of River Road and Thomas Road.
According to Amherst County emergency personnel, there is at least one person facing entrapment.
The call reporting the crash was at 6:46 p.m.
