Lynchburg missing senior woman found safely

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lynchburg Police say Beatrice Spencer was found safe.

The VDEM K-9 team found Spencer near the intersection of Hollins and Polk Streets at around 5:45 p.m. before she was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

The search lasted almost 18 hours and included help from the Lynchburg Police Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Fire Department, Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, many City of Lynchburg departments, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

EARLIER STORY: A Lynchburg family is asking for your help as they and police search for a missing woman.

75-year-old Beatrice Spencer was last seen Sunday night.

She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen in the 400 block of Floyd Street wearing a blue and white shirt, and three tank tops - gold, beige, and black. Police say she was also last seen wearing one tennis shoe and one slipper.

Both family and police have been looking across the city Monday trying to find her.

Her son says she has dementia and that he wants to get his mother home safe.

“We just want to find her. That’s all I want. Find my mom. That’s my mom,” said Robert Spencer.

Spencer says if you do spot her to call for help as soon as possible and keep her safe until authorities arrive.

“Don’t matter who you call - the police, the fire department. Sit her down, give her some water and try to detain her for a little while just to allow her to be found. All we wanna do is find her,” said Spencer.

Lynchburg police ask you call 911 immediately if you see her. Virginia State Police has also issued a senior alert.

