LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you seen her? Beatrice Reese Spencer is 74-years-old and is 5′3″and 130 lbs.

She has brown eyes.

Spencer has Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and three tank tops: gold, beige, & black. She also had on one tennis shoe and one slipper.

You’re asked to call 911 or (434) 847-1602 if you have info.

