Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at deputies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Madison Heights man has been arrested for attempted murder, with charges pending after allegedly assaulting a female.

Takota Cash is charged so far with Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

June 20, 2021, deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an assault in the Colony Road area of Madison Heights. They met with a female who reported she had been assaulted. She identified Cash as her attacker.

As deputies approached his home, someone shot at them with a rifle, though no one was hit, and deputies didn’t fire their weapons. Deputies identified Cash as the shooter as he ran into the woods, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies lost sight of him, but believed he had gone into a house on Thacker Lane.

More resources were called from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Lynchburg Police and Amherst County Public Safety to try to negotiate to get Cash out of the house. When he didn’t exit the house, deputies went in, but found he wasn’t there. He was taken into custody later in Lynchburg.

