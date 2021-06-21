Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after Sunday night shooting in Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one has been arrested after a shooting Sunday night in Roanoke.

About 11:15 p.m. June 20, Roanoke Police were called to the 900 block of 6th Street SE, where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He got himself to a hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

