Names released of motorcyclists hurt in Franklin County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two motorcycle riders critically hurt in a crash Friday in Franklin County.

The crash occurred June 18 at 7:45 p.m. on Snow Creek Road/Rte. 890, according to state police, about a mile east of Shady Grove Road/Rte. 882.

Police say the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west on Snow Creek Road, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road and hit a tree.

The motorcycle’s operator, Richard L. Boyce Jr., 30 of Bassett, and passenger, Chastedy R. Boyce, 29 of Bassett, were thrown from the motorcycle and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the Toyota was taken by ambulance to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to police.

Police say charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

