Advertisement

New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” is celebrating Pride month with an episode featuring two gay dads.

The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time for Father’s Day.

On his Facebook page, the co-director of the show posted a message about how “Sesame Street” has always fostered diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ advocates praised the new gay dad characters who support important messages about love and acceptance.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two new African American Muppet characters to encourage racial harmony.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene along Campbell Ave.
2 shot in downtown Roanoke early Sunday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
One dead after crash into James River
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River

Latest News

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated
Campbell Avenue Shooting, Roanoke
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage