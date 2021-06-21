Advertisement

PHCC board members submit possible new names

Renaming Patrick Henry CC
By Rachel Schneider
Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry Community College still might be getting a new name.

The college’s board is still reviewing a name change after a directive from Virginia’s State Board of Community Colleges last year.

PHCC sent the State Board a request to retain its name earlier this year, but that that request was denied.

Since then, board members have received more than 800 ideas from the community.

Today, board members have selected their two top names, Patriot Hills and Patriot Heights are the options that will be sent to the State Board.

”We asked them to reconsider Patrick Henry or Patrick-Henry. If they reject that, we are now providing alternatives for the state board to consider, Patriot Heights, and Patriot Hills as alternatives to what’s already been sent.”

The state board will consider these options during their next scheduled board meeting on July 21.

