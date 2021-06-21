Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect has been arrested for a murder in Roanoke from 2017.

Rodney Dunn, 36, was arrested in Queens, New York June 18, 2021 by the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was arrested on an outstanding Second Degree Murder warrant for the murder of Asia Wade February 6, 2017 in the 700 Block 29th Street NW. Dunn was named a suspect later the same year.

Dunn is accused of shooting Wade, who was found dead at an apartment.

