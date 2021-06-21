Advertisement

Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke

File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade
File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade(Roanoke Police)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect has been arrested for a murder in Roanoke from 2017.

Rodney Dunn, 36, was arrested in Queens, New York June 18, 2021 by the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was arrested on an outstanding Second Degree Murder warrant for the murder of Asia Wade February 6, 2017 in the 700 Block 29th Street NW. Dunn was named a suspect later the same year.

Dunn is accused of shooting Wade, who was found dead at an apartment.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene along Campbell Ave.
2 shot in downtown Roanoke early Sunday
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
One dead after crash into James River
Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River

Latest News

COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia
Boones Mill House Fire
Franklin County House Fire-Rolling Hills
One of the alpacas at Pacaberry Farm in Catawba.
Grown Here at Home: Perfectly ‘knit’ story of Pacaberry Farm in Catawba
Grown Here at Home: Perfectly 'Knit' Story of Pacaberry Farm in Catawba