Suspect wanted following stabbing in Danville

Anyone with helpful tips can use the CARE app. or contact 434-793-0000.
Courtesy Danville Police
Courtesy Danville Police(Danville Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in a hospital in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in the 400 block of Dula Street early Monday morning.

Gary Lee Henry, Jr., 30, is wanted on multiple charges, according to Danville Police.

A 31-year-old man called 911 to report he was stabbed and said Henry left in a burgundy sedan.

Police found the sedan on West Main Street where Henry led them on a brief pursuit that ended with a crash into a fence in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive. Henry ran from the scene and was unable to be found.

He is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, eluding police and hit-and-run.

