VMFA On the Road visits Natural Bridge State Park

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an extra display this week at Natural Bridge State Park.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts mobile gallery is parked out in front of the Visitors Center with the display “A View from the Home: Landscapes of Virginia,” containing paintings, photographs, woodblock prints, and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection

”First time for the Artmobile, that I know of, being here, and especially the first time for the Artmobile being in a state park,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “And the nice thing about it, what kind of generated is the connection that the museum had with the Arcadia exhibit.”

The VMFA artmobile travels across the state each year.

At Natural Bridge, it will be open from 10 to 5 Tuesday, and 10 to noon Wednesday. Admission is free.

