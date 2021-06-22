33 arrested in three-month investigation into firearms-related offenses in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has arrested 33 people after conducting a three-month operation focused on arresting wanted violent offenders connected to firearms-related offenses.

The operation was nicknamed Operation Mousetrap and saw members of the Violent Crime and Gang Unit, the Crime Deterrence and Interdiction Unit and other department members work together to locate and arrest repeat offenders.

The effort resulted in 33 fugitives arrested on charges ranging from murder, robbery and weapons offenses to probation violations and burglary. The officers also seized 13 firearms, 54 grams of cocaine, 336 grams of K2 (synthetic marijuana) and 8 grams of heroin.

