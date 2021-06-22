Advertisement

Botetourt Co. Board approves reconstruction of circuit courthouse

A “green” area for public use and gatherings, added parking spaces and relocating the museum occupied by the Botetourt County Historical Society were all included.
Botetourt County Considering Courthouse Rebuild
Botetourt County Considering Courthouse Rebuild
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposed reconstruction project for a new courthouse in Fincastle on the site of the existing Circuit Courthouse on Main Street.

A “green” area for public use and gatherings, added parking spaces and relocating the museum occupied by the Botetourt County Historical Society were all included.

The project is slated to be finished in December of 2024 and cost an estimated $25 million, according to the County’s announcement.

Visit the County’s website for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape went up near Market Street in downtown Roanoke after a shooting took place.
Downtown Roanoke business owners react to weekend shooting
File photo of Rodney Dunn, arrested in New York in 2021 for the 2017 Roanoke murder of Asia Wade
Suspect arrested for 2017 killing in Roanoke
WDBJ Vaccine Tracker 6.21.21
COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia
Takota Cash, accused of firing at Amherst County deputies
Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at deputies
House fire on Rolling Hill Drive in Franklin County
Franklin County house deemed total loss following Monday morning fire

Latest News

RCACP hits maximum capacity
Ray Moore and other volunteers deliver a crib, bed, couch, and other home furnishings to a...
Furnishing a Future: online network helps keep kids out of foster care
Danville Public Schools to serve free meals through July 30
3.9.21 Update For Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Pittsylvania Co. Board approves two 2021 festival permits