Botetourt Co. Board approves reconstruction of circuit courthouse

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposed reconstruction project for a new courthouse in Fincastle on the site of the existing Circuit Courthouse on Main Street.

A “green” area for public use and gatherings, added parking spaces and relocating the museum occupied by the Botetourt County Historical Society were all included.

The project is slated to be finished in December of 2024 and cost an estimated $25 million, according to the County’s announcement.

