COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia; positive test percentage holds steady

(CDC)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,909 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 144 from the 678,765 reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 116 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,865,628 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from the 8,846,776 doses reported Monday. 57.9% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 49.5% fully vaccinated. 70% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 60.5% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,628,011 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 1.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as Monday’s percentage.

As of Tuesday, there have been 11,367 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,360 Monday.

263 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 285 reported Monday. 57,067 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

