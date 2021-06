Danville Public Schools to serve free meals through July 30

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Public Schools system will be providing free meals to children ages 18 and under after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to utilize the Summer Food Service Program in June and July.

Food will be free of charge and available through July 30 while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.

The offerings are on a first come, first served basis.

Meals can be picked up at the following sites:

Woodberry Hills Elementary School Front Door-614 Audubon Drive, Danville VA, 24540 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Gibson Elementary School Parking Lot-1215 Industrial Avenue, Danville VA, 24541 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Galileo Magnet High School Front Door-230 South Ridge Street, Danville VA, 24541 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Schoolfield Elementary School Parking Lot-1400 West Main Street, Danville VA, 24541 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

George Washington High School Front Door – 701 Broad Street, Danville VA, 24541 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

O.T. Bonner Middle School Front Door – 300 Apollo Avenue, Danville VA, 24540 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Nordan Shopping Center (School Bus)-229 Nor Dan Drive, Danville VA, 24540

(Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Ballou Park Shopping Center (School Bus) -600 West Main Street, Danville VA, 24541 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Corner of Springfield Road and Seminole Trail (School Bus)-Danville VA, 24540

(Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Woodside Village Apartments (School Bus)-1321 Piney Forest Road, Danville VA 24540 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Cardinal Village Apartments (School Bus)-651 Cardinal Place, Danville VA, 24541

(Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Doyle Thomas Park (School Bus)-827 Green Street, Danville VA, 24541

(Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

Purdum Woods Apartments (Food Truck)-1575 Richmond Boulevard, Danville VA, 24541 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 9:30 AM – 10:15 AM Breakfast/Lunch)

Cedar Terrace Apartments (Food Truck)-127 Cedar Place, Danville VA, 24541

(Monday-Friday Breakfast 10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Breakfast/Lunch)

Pleasant View Apartments (Food Truck)-101 Pleasant View Ave, Danville VA, 24540 (Monday-Friday Breakfast 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Breakfast/Lunch)

